Harshit Rana to join Indian squad for Mumbai Test

New Delhi: Rookie pacer Harshit Rana will join the Indian squad ahead of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai after starring in Delhi's first outright win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.



Rana, who was already among the reserves, was released for Delhi's match against Assam before the second Test in Pune that India lost by 113 runs to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead in the series. This was the team's first loss in a Test rubber at home in 12 years.

Rana will join the Indian squad in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days before the match gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium. But it remains unclear if his presence in the dressing room will be as a reserve or as a member.

The 22-year-old has been picked in the main squad for the five Tests in Australia beginning November 22 in Perth.

"Harshit will join the team tomorrow," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India source.

With Indian team management carefully monitoring the pacers' workload ahead of the Australia tour, there is a possibility that spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the third Test, raising the possibility of Rana's debut.

Rana had taken a five-wicket haul against Assam in the first innings and followed it up with two wickets in the second essay. Delhi won the game by 10 wickets.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh said Rana is ready for the grind of Test cricket.

"He is ready to play Test cricket. He is a positive guy, he knows what he is doing. He is ready for the highest level," said Sarandeep, a former Team India player and national selector.

"He bowled his heart out for Delhi, he is always looking for wickets and is handy all-rounder. He is like a horse, can bowl long spells. I hope he does really well in Australia," he added.

Rana bowled 19.3 overs in the first innings for his five-wicket haul before taking two wickets in 11 overs in the second. His 59 in the first innings helped Delhi take the first innings lead.

Rana had also impressed in two games he played in the Duleep Trophy last month.