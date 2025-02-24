Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expected their current national team to lose to arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, former teammate Shoaib Malik expressed his dismay by singing a famous sad song from a yesteryear Bollywood movie.

Akhtar, who was part of a generation of Pakistan cricketers that were arguably a match for their Indian counterparts, blamed their management for failing to assemble a squad capable of challenging India.

"I'm not disappointed at all. Reason why? Because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a video post after India crushed Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday. Virat Kohli produced a brilliant unbeaten century to power India to a comfortable victory in Dubai.

Akhtar called those managing Pakistani cricket as "brainless and clueless". "The players were equally clueless. They didn't have the skillset and had no idea what to do," Akhtar said.

Malik, meanwhile, expressed himself poetically by singing the opening lines of a popular song, 'Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Me Beh Gaye...' (the heart's desires were swept away by my tears...) from the 1982 Bollywood movie ‘Nikaah’. British-Pakistani singer Salma Agha sang the song. Akhtar shared Malik's response from a Pakistani post-match analysis show.

Malik was married to Indian Tennis great Sania Mirza for 13 years. The couple separated in 2023.