Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals put out a dominant display against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win over the defending champions in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match here on Saturday. With the win, Delhi became the first team to qualify for the WPL playoffs.

Helped by the quickfire from Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen, Delhi comfortably chased down the target of 148 runs in just 15.3 overs, sealing any chance for Bengaluru bowlers to strike. Shefali scored 80 runs of 43 deliveries, while Jonassen amassed 61 of 38 balls.

Called in to bat first, Bengaluru lost their captain early before they could find a foothold in the match. Smrithi Mandhana was caught by Lanning off Pandey's delivery for just 8 runs. Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Ellyse Perry added 44 runs to the scoreboard before Marizanne Kapp claimed Hodge's wicket.

Perry continued the fight with assistance from Raghvi Bist. They batted cautiously and slowly moved the scoreboard. They stayed for almost 10 overs when Shree Charani claimed the wicket of Bist in the 16th over with Bengaluru scoring 119/3. Richa Ghosh (5) and Kanika Ahuja (2) left early, while Perry fought from one end.

With support from Georgia Wareham, they carried Bengaluru to a respectable total of 147/5. Perry scored an unbeaten 60 runs with three sixes and three fours. Shikha Pandey and Shree Charani took two wickets each for Delhi.

Chasing a score of 148 runs could never become easier for Delhi. Though Meg Lanning was dismissed early in the innings, Delhi kept cruising to victory.

This win helped Delhi to secure their top spot in the table with 10 points from 7 games. Bengaluru are currently standing at 4th in the league out of five teams, with four points in six games.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 147/5 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 60 not out, Raghvi Bist 33; Charani 2/28, Shikha Pandey 2/24) lost to Delhi Capitals 151/1 in 15.3 overs (Shafali Varma 80 not out, Jess Jonassen 61 not out, Renuka Singh 1/28) by nine wickets.