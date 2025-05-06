Indian men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir wants all forms of cricketing engagements with Pakistan to stop in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Gambhir doesn’t want India to play Pakistan neither at ICC events nor in the Asia Cup until cross-border terrorism ends. India played Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in late February. India crushed the neighbours by 6 wickets in their league meeting and went on to win the title with a four-wicket win over New Zealand.

“My personal answer to this is absolutely no,” Gambhir said to a query on India-Pakistan cricket at an ABP event. “Till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn't stop there should not be anything between India and Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan have not played a series since 2007 due to diplomatic tension, though the nations have clashed in ICC and ACC events. The BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, and because of this, Dubai was chosen as a neutral venue.

“Ultimately this is government's call whether we play them or not. I have said this before also, no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens.

“Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will continue to perform but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family,” Gambhir said.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently called for the severing of all ties with Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack. Cricketers in both countries have made various remarks following the incident, with former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria accusing his government of sheltering and nurturing terrorists.