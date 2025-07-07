The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Sanjog Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Australian Geoff Allardice, who stepped down before the Champions Trophy.

Gupta joins the administration led by Chairman Jay Shah. He had previously served as the CEO of JioStar Sports following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star.

The ICC said it receives more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries, from which 12 were shortlisted. "Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport's governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors," the ICC said.

A Nominations Committee, comprising ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB Chairman Richard Thompson, SLC President Shammi Silva, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, recommended Gupta for the role, which Shah approved.

"Sanjog Gupta has been a driving force behind the transformation of sports broadcasting in India and globally," the ICC said.

