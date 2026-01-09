South African star Nadine de Klerk's stunning all-round show powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a sensational last-ball, three-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The 25-year-old all-rounder was the queen of finals overs today. With the ball, she snapped up S Sajana and then Nicola Carey in the final over of the first innings. With the bat, she was faced with the daunting task of needing 18 runs in the Nat Sciver-Brunt. De Klerk hit a six and a four from the third and fourth deliveries, needing eight runs from the last two balls. She struck a six off the penultimate delivery and then dispatched the last ball from Nat Sciver-Brunt for a four.

In the process of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, de Klerk hit an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes).

Chasing the steep target, RCB suffered a batting collapse after a strong show from openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris in a match that saw fortunes fluctuate. RCB were 47 for 2 at the end of the fifth over but collapsed to 65 for 5 in the eighth over, losing three quick wickets in 2.4 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB were 75 for 5 at the halfway mark, needing 80 runs from 60 balls. De Klerk kept the RCB fight going, but wickets falling around her, with Arundhati Reddy (20) the only one to give her company for a longer time.

Earlier, Malayali batter Sajeevan Sajana hit a breezy 45 of 25 balls, peppered with 7 fours and 1 six, to help Mumbai Indians post a respectable total of 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajana came in at the fall of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who herself was involved in a recovery partnership with opener Gunalan Kamilini. At 67 for 4, RCB were dictating terms. But Sajana was unfazed under the lights and took the attack to the opposition.

Poor fielding and dropped catches saw Smriti Mandhana's team lose the grip over the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, along with Nicola Carey (45 in 25 balls), quickened the scoring. They swung the momentum back in MI's favour and added 82 runs for the fifth wicket.

But she could not bring a half-century, perishing in the final over.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 154/6 in 20 overs (Gunalan Kamalini 32, Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 157/7 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 63 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/13, Nicola Carey 2/25).