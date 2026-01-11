Sophie Devine produced a brilliant all-round performance to give Gujarat Giants a thrilling four-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The experienced New Zealander scored a powerful 95 off 42 balls, including 32 runs in an over from Sneh Rana. The powerful hitter smashed 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in an over, making it the most expensive in WPL history.

But it was arguably the two wickets that she picked later on the evening that turned the match in Gujarat's favour. Delhi were in control when Lizelle Lee and Wolvaardt held a partnership. But Lee fell for 86 off 54, ending a 90-run stand for the second wicket.

Devine stepped up to deliver the last over with Delhi needing seven to win, and had the brilliant Laura Wolvaardt, batting on 77 off 37, and Jemimah Rodrigues on 15 in the middle.

Devine removed the Delhi skipper in the second ball and then struck big, by dismissing Wolvaardt in the fifth ball. The South African tried a big hit on the leg side but ended up getting caught by Wareham. Two runs and two wickets to make it two wins in a row for Gujarat. Delhi have lost both their matches so far.

Earlier, Nandini Sharma claimed a maiden hat-trick to finish with a five-wicket haul for Delhi.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 209 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49, Nandani Sharma 5/33, Shree Charani 2/42, Chinelle Henry 2/43) bt Delhi Capitals 205/5 in 20 overs (Lizelle Lee 86, Laura Wolvaardt 77, Devine 2/21, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/34)