Malayali all-rounder John James made a memorable first appearance in the Under-19 World Cup for Australia.

(Read more about John James here)

The 18-year-old began Australia's wicket hunt in the event by dismissing Ireland opener James West in the 10th over. James delivered the breakthrough in his third ball and finished with 1/33 from 6 overs.

Australia restricted Ireland to 235/7 with Charles Lachmund bagging 3/41. James, who is a handy middle-order batter, was not required to display his all-round skills as the chase was effortless. Steven Hogan scored 115 and Nitesh Samuel remained unbeaten on 77 in an eight-wicket win with 62 balls to spare.

James is an 18-year-old born to Wayanad native Jomesh John and Punalur native Smitha Thomas. He was born in Kharagpur, West Bengal and raised in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian team features two Malayalis, Mohamed Enaan from Thrissur and Hyderabad-Malayali Aaron George. Australia next play Japan on January 20 and India take on Bangladesh on January 17.