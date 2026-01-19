Varun Nayanar to lead Kerala in the C K Nayudu Trophy under-23 tournament. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Monday announced the 15-member squad for two matches.

Under-19 stars Manav Krishna and Hrishikesh N have been included in the squad for the matches against Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya.

Kerala have struggled in the event this season, sitting at the bottom of Elite Group A without a win. Kerala have drawn two and lost one match so far, and have four matches remaining.

Goa and Jharkhand are the other teams Kerala will play in the group stage. Aside from the match against Meghalaya, which will be held in Tura in the northeastern state, every other match is scheduled to take place at St Xavier's College Ground at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala squad: Varun Nayanar, Krishna Narayan AP, Asif Ali, Akshay SS, Shoun Roger, Manav Krishna, Pavan Sreedhar, Hrishikesh N, Abhiram S, Pavan Raj, Aadhitya Baiju, Kailas B Nair, Jishnu A, Rohan Nair, Anuraj JS