Chandigarh posted a solid response after dismissing Kerala for 139 on Day 1 as the Ranji Trophy season resumed after a two-month break. The visitors were 142/1 at stumps at Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Arjun Azad was batting on 78 and captain Manan Vohra was on 51, giving Chandigarh a three-run lead. Kerala, last season's runners-up, are yet to win a match this term, losing one and drawing four others.

Despite the lengthy break to accommodate other domestic tournaments, Kerala's Ranji form did not change as they suffered a mighty collapse earlier on the day. Kerala were cruising at 95/2 before losing eight wickets for just 44 runs.

Baba Aparajith top-scored with 49, while former skipper Sachin Baby made 41. Besides the two experienced batters, only opener Akarsh A K (14) and Salman Nizar (13 not out) scored in double digits.

Sachin and Aparajith added 58 runs for the third wicket. Young left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla bagged 4/40, while right-arm pacer Rohit Dhanda bagged 3/27 for Chandigarh.

Kerala are without star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is part of the India squad playing a T20I series against New Zealand.

Brief scores: Kerala 139 in 56 overs (Baba Aparajith 49, Sachin Baby 41, Nishunk Birla 4/40, Rohit Dhanda 3/27, Jagjit Singh Sandhu 2/17) vs Chandigarh 142/1 in 34 overs (Arjun Azad 78 not out, Manan Vohra 51 not out) Stumps on Day 1