Iconic batter Matthew Hayden wants former champions Gujarat Titans to 'own the game' with their batting in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The former Australian opener remarked after he was appointed as batting coach of the Titans. The IPL franchise confirmed the appointment of the 'powerhouse' on Tuesday.

"Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That's the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans," said two-time ODI World Cup winner Hayden after his appointment.

The Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, remarked that Hayden's appointment comes at a pivotal phase in their journey. "His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead," Solanki said.

The Titans won their maiden IPL title in 2022 and finished runners-up in 2023. On both occasions, they were captained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has since moved to the Mumbai Indians.

The Titans failed to replicate their success in the 2024 edition, missing out on the playoffs. However, they bounced back last season to reach the Eliminator, where the Mumbai Indians knocked them out. Regardless, Titans' Sai Sudharsan finished as the top run-getter (759). Their present captain, Shubman Gill, had been the top run-getter in the IPL in 2023 with 890 runs.

With Hayden's appointment, the Titans might be hoping to add aggression to their batting. It is learnt that Hayden replaces fellow Australian Matthew Wade in the Titans' coaching staff.