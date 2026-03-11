Gautam Gambhir ridiculed 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad for questioning the Indian team management’s decision to take the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple in Ahmedabad.

In an interview given to news agency ANI, Indian men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said Azad’s remarks were “not even worth answering”. However, he added that “such statements will dilute the efforts of the boys. They have gone through so much... you (Azad) are literally degrading your own players and your own team and it should not be done,” Gambhir said.

Azad, who was a member of the legendary Indian team led by Kapil, took to social media to register his objection to the T20 trophy 'being dragged' to one place of worship after Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated New Zealand to retain the title.

"Shame on Team India," Azad posted on X. "When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian in the team. We brought the trophy to our religious birthplace, our motherland India, Bharat, Hindustan. Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged. Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara?," posted the former cricketer who is a Trinamool Congress MP.

Indian men's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI

Azad elaborated by drawing reference to two members of the Indian team who are non-Hindus. “This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family ! (Mohammed) Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju (Samson) never took it to a Church; latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament,” Azad posted.

Kerala wicketkeeper batter Sanju, who is a Christian, proudly displayed his faith after playing match-winning knocks in the latter half of the tournament. He famously knelt on the pitch and made the sign of a cross after scoring an unbeaten 97 in a must-win Super Eights match against West Indies. Sanju also starred with 89 runs in both the semifinals against England and in the final.