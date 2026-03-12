An advocate has accused superstar cricketer Hardik Pandya of insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

A complaint was lodged with the Pune Police on Thursday seeking an FIR against Pandya. The application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, an officer with the Shivaji Nagar Police Station told news agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground. "The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

Pandya, like every member of the Indian team, including the backroom staff, celebrated on the ground with their family and friends. Pandya, with the tricolour wrapped around him, celebrated the triumph with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo was seen dancing cheerfully on the ground, holding each other in warm embrace, kissing and lying on a makeshift platform on the ground, all the while enjoying the moment like almost every Indian at the venue.

Player of the tournament, Sanju Samson, had posed for photographs with his wife Charulatha and taken part in celebrations with his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's 96-run win over New Zealand in the final made them the first nation to defend a T20 World Cup title. The occasion was celebrated nationwide.