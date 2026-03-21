Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, on Saturday shared an emotional note following her gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, expressing gratitude for her family's support- especially that of her father.

"This journey wasn't easy… not just for me, but for my family too," Anaya said in a social media post, alongside a picture with her father at the hospital.

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Reflecting on her transition, she said acceptance within the family took time, with moments of "confusion, questions, and growth" for everyone involved. "To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything," she said, adding that his support, though not immediate, had become "real, unconditional, and strong."

Anaya said undergoing the surgery was a significant step in her journey, made easier by her father's presence. "Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it's worth everything," she added.

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Before her transition, Anaya went by the name Aryan and had pursued cricket, following in her father's footsteps. A promising player, she represented Mumbai at the Under-16 level and Pondicherry at the Under-19 level, and was also part of Mumbai's Under-23 trials.

During her playing days, she shared the field with several cricketers who have since risen to prominence, including Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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Anaya has previously spoken about her early experiences, saying she felt a disconnect with her assigned identity from a young age. "When I was around eight or nine years old, I used to sneak into my mother's room, wear her clothes, look in the mirror and say I'm a girl," she had said.