The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to retain head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key despite a 1-4 humbling in the Ashes has left former star player Geoffrey Boycott furious.

“Where is the accountability?" Boycott wrote in the Telegraph. "Like me, cricket supporters will be asking how McCullum and Key could make so many bad decisions on the Australian tour and yet the chief executive of English cricket decides there is no need to make any changes,” wrote the former England opener.

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Boycott thinks that with McCullum and Key remaining in charge, England would play the ‘same type of Test cricket’. “... leopards don’t change their spots,” Boycott wrote.

The 85-year-old said he admired McCullum’s style that brought aggression and excitement into English cricket but felt the players have grown complacent.

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Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Mike Atherton are also not fans of the decision to retain the duo. “There's not many management groups that deliver something so poor away from home in an Ashes series and get the chance to carry on,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. Atherton said English supporters would find “the lack of accountability hard to stomach".