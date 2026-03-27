Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to kickstart their title defence in the IPL (Indian Premier League) against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

While cricketing matters are expected to dominate the eve of the season opener, a matter related to seating at the venue has become the talking point. Interestingly, the issue is not raised by the average fan but by legislators and endorsed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

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The matter is so serious that it was raised in the state Assembly by MLAs of all parties. Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka of the BJP, claimed the MLAs were given just one ticket and not provided proper seating facilities.

An MLA of the ruling front demanded four VIP tickets per legislator and some even want a separate lounge for them. Assembly Speaker U T Khader asked the government to ensure that the MLAs are treated with respect, following which, Shivakumar said he will speak to the KSCA.

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"MLAs have a right, because they are part of the system, they are part of the government. Earlier, some respect had also been given to all of them. With a lot of difficulty and all the pressure we have permitted them," Shivakumar said.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is getting ready for the IPL after a stampede incident during RCB's IPL-winning celebrations that left 11 people dead and several injured.