KL Rahul’s heroic 92 off 52 balls went in vain as the Gujarat Titans edged the Delhi Capitals by one run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

David Miller refused to run a single with two needed off two and then missed the last delivery from Prasidh Krishna to end up on the losing side.

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Shubman Gill scored a 45-ball 70, while Jos Buttler made 52 off 27 and Washington Sundar added 55 off 32 to power the Titans to 210/4. For the Capitals, Mukesh Kumar (2/55) and Lungi Ngidi (1/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

In response, Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) added 76 runs for the opening wicket to set the tone for the chase. DC lost the plot thereafter and Miller’s 20-ball 41 kept them in the hunt, but the South African could not apply the finishing touch. Experienced spinner Rashid Khan bagged 3/17 for GT.

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Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 210/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 70, Washington Sundar 55, Jos Buttler 52; Mukesh Kumar 2/55, Lungi Ngidi 1/24) bt Delhi Capitals 209/8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 92, Pathum Nissanka 41, David Miller 41 not out; Rashid Khan 3/17)