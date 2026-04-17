There is always pressure on overseas players in the IPL (Indian Premier League), and Cameron Green should have felt a great deal of it, as he is the most expensive overseas player in the history of the franchise event.

On Friday, the Australian all-rounder finally showed some value for money with a 55-ball 79, his first half-century of the season, for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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Green's previous best this season was an unbeaten 32 against Lucknow Super Giants, while he had three single-digit scores and just a wicket to show for.

Green could not finish the innings well and was humbled by Rashid Khan in the final over of the KKR innings that went for a miserly six runs. Green edged behind to Jos Buttler after failing to connect four wild swings against the seasoned Afghan spinner.

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However, barring Green, no other batter could find runs on the surface, with Rovman Powell making 27 off 20. Kagiso Rabada bagged 3/29, while Mohammed Siraj and Ashok Sharma claimed two wickets each.

The Titans won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare. Captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 86 off 50 for the Titans as they moved into the fourth spot on six points. KKR remain bottom of the 10-team table without a win from six rounds.

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Green was the hottest commodity in the IPL 2026 auction, with KKR splashing a record ₹25.20 crore to sign him. Green broke Mitchell Starc's record of ₹24.75 crore from the 2024 mini auction. Pat Cummins is the third costliest overseas cricketer ever in IPL, with Sunrisers Hyderabad spending ₹20.50 crore for the pacer.