Virender Sehwag has opened up on why Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) did not sign Virat Kohli for the inaugural season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) in 2008, even though he was a local favourite.

“We had a lot of top-order batters in the team, but did not have a bowler. So, we decided to go with Pradeep Sangwan instead of Kohli,” Sehwag said in the ‘Champions Waali Commentary’ show on JioHotstar.

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At that time, it made sense because Delhi had an impressive line-up of batters, namely Shikhar Dhawan, Tilakratne Dilshan, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary, besides Sehwag, who was the skipper and opener.

“... it was becoming difficult to fit all of them in the batting order. At that time, Virat Kohli was also batting at number three or four. So we didn't even have space to bring him in,” Sehwag said. With Delhi opting out, RCB swooped in and secured the services of Kohli for ₹12 lakh.

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Kohli now earns ₹21 crore with the Bengaluru franchise and has remained loyal to them since the start of the IPL. Last season, Kohli helped RCB secure their maiden IPL title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings. Delhi has yet to win an IPL title.

Sangwan had a modest IPL career across five teams. He spent three seasons with Delhi, taking 29 wickets. The 35-year-old last played for Gujarat Titans in 2022.