Sai Sudharsan's century went in vain as Virat Kohli inspired holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kohli made 81, and Devdutt Padikkal added 55 as RCB chased down a target of 206 with seven balls remaining.

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Opener Sudharsan's 58-ball 100 had given the Titans a total of 205/3. Captain Shubman Gill scored 32, while Jos Buttler made 25.

In response, Padikkal and Kohli added 115 runs for the second wicket to make the chase easy and push RCB into the second position in the points table on 10 points.

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Kohli was dropped on zero by Washington Sundar off Mohammad Siraj’s bowling. He took on Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada with ease. Kohli hit Prasidh for two fours and flicked Rabada for a six. The Indian ace pulled his nemesis Rashid Khan for a six over midwicket to reach his fifty in 30 balls.