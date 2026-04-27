In the build-up to the Delhi Capitals' IPL home match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, there were talks that Prithvi Shaw might finally get a break in place of the underperforming Pathum Nissanka.

But when the toss was done – with RCB opting to field – and the team news was out, teenager Sahil Parakh was named as a DC debutant. The left-hander from Maharashtra was given the opening duty alongside K L Rahul.

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That meant Shaw was snubbed again, not named on the bench either. The former India opener has yet to feature for DC this season, even as the position he has excelled in remains volatile with the franchise.

It is unclear why Shaw continues to be overlooked, though he is often photographed, smiling, in team arrivals. Ahead of the IPL, Shaw had said he expects to do well in the league and stake a claim for a place in the national team.

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The 26-year-old has not been part of the Indian team since 2021, due to fitness and disciplinary issues. He had been among the runs for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit.

DC have lost four of their last five matches, with Nissanka making just 20 runs across the last three. Tonight, Parakh was dismissed for duck (second ball) by a classic yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar that swung back to rattle the stumps.

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RCB crushed DC by 9 wickets, by chasing down a lowly target of 76 runs in just 6.3 overs. DC were bowled out for 75 with Josh Hazlewood claiming 4/12 from 3.3 overs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagging 3/5 from three overs.

For DC, Abishek Porel top-scored with 30 runs. In reply, Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 34 off just 13 balls, while Virat Kohli made 23 not out.