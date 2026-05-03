Arjun Tendulkar has returned to his home state after being selected from the auction for the T20 Mumbai League.

The 26-year-old all-rounder had represented Goa in domestic cricket for a few seasons. His return to Mumbai was cleared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as he was not part of a T20 tournament organised by any other state association in 12 months.

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Arjun, the son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, will play for Arcs Andheri, who spent ₹10 lakh on him in the auction. He had a base price of ₹2 lakh.

Arjun, who bowls left-arm pace, is part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in the IPL. However, he has yet to feature in IPL 2026.

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Arjun's last appearance for Goa came in a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at Provorim in January.