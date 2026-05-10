Sunil Gavaskar needs help tracking down a painting made by iconic Indian painter MF Husain. The former Indian batting star has sought the support of his followers on social media to “reconnect” with the art he has “been searching for decades”.

“The incomparable MF Husain saab painted this after my 30th Test century..... to my friends here, if you ever come across it, please do inform me,” Gavaskar posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavaskar shared a grainy colour photograph of himself, his wife Marshneill and Husain posing next to the painting.

Gavaskar scored his 30th Test century, breaking Don Bradman's then-world record for the most Test centuries, in 1983. It was an unbeaten 236 in the first innings against Clive Lloyd's West Indies in Chennai during the Christmas period.

In this file photo from January 14, 2004, MF Husain poses during the inauguration of an exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Mumbai. File photo: AFP/ Sebastian D'Souza

ADVERTISEMENT

Considered one of the greats of all time, Gavaskar retired with 34 Test centuries, which was broken by Sachin Tendulkar (51 Test centuries).

Like Gavaskar, Husain was a master of his trade, known for his unique style of painting. The Padma Vibhushan awardee died in 2011, aged 95.