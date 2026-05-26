Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with a fiery 93 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru piled up a daunting 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 qualifier in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Patidar’s explosive knock, supported by useful contributions across the batting order, helped RCB register one of the highest totals of the season and put Gujarat’s in-form batting unit under immense pressure.

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The RCB skipper remained unbeaten after smashing five fours and nine sixes that completely deflated the Gujarat bowling attack. Patidar was particularly severe on left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, hammering 28 runs in a single over.

Former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Krunal Pandya chipped in with 43 runs each to ensure RCB crossed the 250-run mark.

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Gujarat will now rely heavily on skipper Shubman Gill and the tournament's leading run-scorer Sai Sudharsan as they attempt to secure a place in the IPL final.

Brief Scores: RCB 254 for 5 in 29 overs (Rajat Patidar 93 not out, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43, Jason Holder 2/39) vs GT.