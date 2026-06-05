Kerala exited in the quarterfinals of the 42nd All India Uttarakhand Gold Cup Cricket Tournament, losing by five wickets to the Comptroller & Auditor General in a rain-hit match in Dehradun.

Kerala posted a decent 331/8 in 50 overs, with captain Salman Nizar (75) and Ahammed Imran (65) scoring half-centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

C&AG's target was revised to 201 runs in 24 overs following a rain delay. C&AG won with three balls to spare as per the VJD Method.

Openers Rohan S Kunnummal (45) and Krishna Prasad (22) gave Kerala a solid start, contributing 69 runs in 9.4 overs. Shoun Roger (44) and former skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (40) made valuable contributions. For C&AG, Shubham Singh Pundir's unbeaten 82 off 54 proved crucial in the tight run chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala were without a handful of their experienced bowlers, namely M D Nidheesh and K M Asif, who featured in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is India's premier 50-over tournament.

Brief scores: Kerala 331/8 in 50 overs (Salman Nizar 75 not out, Ahammed Imran 65, Rohan S Kunnummal 45, Shoun Roger 44, Mohammed Azharuddeen 40, Sumit Mathur 2/36, Debabrata Pradhan 2/47, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/77) lost to C&AG 205/5 in 23.3 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 82, Laksh T 30) by VJD Method.