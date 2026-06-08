India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs for biggest-ever Test victory
India achieved their largest Test win, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs inside three days in New Chandigarh, thanks to exceptional bowling performances.
India achieved their largest Test win, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs inside three days in New Chandigarh, thanks to exceptional bowling performances.
India achieved their largest Test win, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs inside three days in New Chandigarh, thanks to exceptional bowling performances.
India registered the biggest victory in their Test history, crushing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs inside three days of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.
After piling up a commanding 564/8 declared in their first innings, India unleashed their spin attack to dominate the visitors.
Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar starred with figures of 6 for 33 as Afghanistan were bundled out for 152 in their first innings, prompting India to enforce the follow-on.
The visitors fared little better in their second outing, collapsing for 112. Off-spinner Washington Sundar led the charge with 4 for 36, while the rest of India's bowlers chipped in to complete a comprehensive victory.
Afghanistan's misery was compounded when Sharafuddin Ashraf was unable to bat in the second innings due to a quad injury.