Teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved his intent to deliver at the senior national level by making a notable India A debut at Dambulla on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old left-hand opener made 14 off 12 against Sri Lanka in the first match of a tri-series. He marked his arrival at the stage with a first-ball boundary against Mohamed Shiraz.

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However, the boy from Bihar was dismissed in his third over with Arachchige taking a smart catch at mid-off off Shiraz's bowling.

Sooryavanshi had an outstanding IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs from 16 innings to take the Orange Cap for most runs in the event.

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The Rajasthan Royals star has two IPL centuries, the first off 35 balls in his debut season in 2025 and the other, a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur in April.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's century (101 off 114) was the highlight of the India A innings that also comprised a 97-ball 60 from skipper Tilak Varma. India A posted 277/6 in 50 overs.

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Afghanistan are the third team in the series, and their A team will face India A on June 11.