Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming. He guided CSK to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in his 18 years in charge.

“The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management,” CSK said in a statement on Monday.

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Fleming was associated with CSK since the inaugural season of the franchise cricket league in 2008. He joined them as a player before taking up the head coach position in 2009. “From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise,” said CSK managing director KS Viswanathan.

“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport and I leave with nothing but gratitude,” Fleming said.

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“My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved ... CSK will always be close to my heart and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” said the 53-year-old.

CSK won their maiden title in 2010 and retained it the next year. They were also champions in 2018, 2021 and 2023. However, the franchise did not make the playoffs in the last three editions.