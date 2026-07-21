Kerala men's cricket team will begin their preparation for the upcoming domestic season with a challenging tour of Srinagar.

Kerala will play two multi-day practice matches against Jammu & Kashmir between July 23 and 29. Wicketkeeper batter Vishnu Vinod will lead the state side.

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J&K are the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, and practice matches against them should help Kerala make an early assessment of their strengths and weaknesses.

Team Kerala does not feature experienced campaigners Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby. Nagpur all-rounder Aditya Sarvate is the only guest player in the side.

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J&K won their maiden Ranji title in February after a draw against Karnataka. Paras Dogra-led J&K produced some memorable performances. Experienced pacer Auqib Nabi finished the campaign as the leading wicket-taker (60). Abdul Samad made 748 runs and featured in the top 10 among leading run-getters.

Squad: Vishnu Vinod, Rohan S Kunnummal, Abhishek P Nair, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Abhijith Praveen V, Krishna Prasad, Aditya Sarvate, Anuraj JS, MD Nidheesh, Asif KM, Pavan Raj, Vishweshwar Suresh