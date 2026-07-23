Team Kerala posted consecutive wins in the Senior Women's Inter-State T20 Tournament for the Siechem Trophy in Pondicherry.

Captain Asha Sobhana Joy top scored with an unbeaten 47 as Kerala defeated Chandigarh by 55 runs on Thursday. Kerala had beaten the hosts by five wickets on Wednesday.

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Kerala posted 157/3 in 20 overs with Akshaya A supporting her skipper with a fine 43 and Drishya IV adding 35 not out.

In response, Palak Rana made an unbeaten 47 but Chandigarh were restricted to 102/4 in 20 overs. For Kerala, Mridhula VS bagged two wickets, while Rohini Mane claimed one.

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Brief scores: Kerala 157/3 in 20 overs (Asha Sobhana 47 not out, Akshaya A 43, Drishya IV 35, T Shani 23) bt Chandigarh 102/4 in 20 overs (Palak Rana 47 not out, Sarah Mahajan 27, Mridhula VS 2/13)