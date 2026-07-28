The match against Pakistan became special for West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves as he etched his name in the record books, becoming the first bowler to take wickets in five consecutive maiden overs.

He achieved the feat during the opening Test against Pakistan at Tarouba.

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The 32-year-old returned figures of 5/27 on the third day, producing a spell that helped swing the World Test Championship contest in the hosts' favour.

In doing so, he surpassed the previous record of four consecutive wicket maidens, set by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016.

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Playing in his 17th Test, the Barbadian also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 282 in reply to West Indies' first-innings total of 311.

"When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said, 'Continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and see if I can get some wickets for the team," Greaves said. "The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand, the team looks to me to be that solid player for them and try to dig us out of situations," he added.

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Greaves said he was delighted with the achievement. "To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game," he said.

Pakistan appeared to be in complete control at 244-3, with Shan Masood having brought up his century, before Greaves triggered a dramatic collapse.

The seamer dismissed Masood for 109 before striking in successive overs to remove Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Rizwan without conceding a run, reducing Pakistan to 267-8 at lunch.

Greaves completed the historic feat after the interval by having Mohammad Abbas caught behind, giving him five wickets in five successive maiden overs. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 282, trailing by 29 runs on the first innings.

Pakistan hit back late in the day, reducing West Indies to 126-7 in their second innings by stumps. However, the hosts still held an overall lead of 155 runs heading into the fourth day.

(With Reuters inputs)