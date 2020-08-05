Defender Denechandra Meitei joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC have added depth to their defence by signing left-back Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei for the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Denechandra Meitei, who started playing football at the age of 10 for his local club, progressed to his district team and then made it to the Manipur team for the youth nationals.

Later, Mohun Bagan signed him to their academy. After a one-year stay, he joined the Sambhalpur Academy in Orissa before moving to the Pune FC academy. He was part of the team that won the U-19 I-League twice.

The versatile defender, who can also fill in as a defensive midfielder, made his senior team debut with Pune FC in 2013 before joining Churchill Brothers.

The left-footed defender has been part of the I-League for the last two seasons at NEROCA FC and TRAU FC respectively.

“It has always been a dream to be part of the ISL and I am looking forward to playing with Kerala Blasters. I hope to contribute to the success of the team. The club has a great fan base that is well renowned across the country and I am very excited to play for the,” said the 26-year-old.



“We are very happy to welcome Denechandra Meitei to the squad. He is a very talented and skilful player at his position,” said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

