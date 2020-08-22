Kerala Blasters sign defender Sandeep Singh

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have signed defender Sandeep Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 25-year old from Imphal began his career as a Shillong Lajong Academy player and was promoted to their senior team in 2014. The defender made his senior team debut against Pune FC the following year.

He played for Langsning FC during the 2017-18 season before joining ATK in the 2018-19 ISL season. The right-footed Sandeep will be joining KBFC from TRAU FC, where he made eight appearances during the last I-League Season.

“I feel super excited to be a part of this prestigious club. I’m eagerly looking forward to meet my new team and work together for the upcoming season. The fans of Kerala Blasters have always shown immense support for the team. I hope to receive the same and excel in our performances to make them proud,” said Sandeep.



“Sandeep is an experienced player, having played several matches in the I-League. Over the years, he has grown to be a strong and solid defender. It is now time for him to showcase his skills in the ISL with Kerala Blasters. I wish him all the luck and look forward to working with him soon,” said Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

