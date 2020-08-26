Kerala Blasters rope in midfielder Rohit Kumar

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in midfielder Rohit Kumar for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 23-year-old Delhi player started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School before joining the DSK Shivajians LFC Academy. Rohit captained Delhi in the B C Roy Trophy in 2013 and was part of the Indian U-19 squad in 2015.

In 2016, he was promoted to the DSK Shivajians senior team for the Durand Cup. He gave some consistent performances in the I-League that season and signed a contract with FC Pune City, debuting in the ISL in 2017. He completed two seasons there before moving to Hyderabad FC. The central midfielder featured in nine matches and scored a goal for Hyderabad in the ISL last season.

“Joining Kerala Blasters was an easy decision for me since I’ve always wanted to play for the club. I hope to improve myself as a player every day, with the help of my coaches, teammates, management and specially the fans, to contribute to the vision of the club. With the support of my new squad, I wish to lift trophies for Kerala Blasters in the near future, because this club truly deserves it.” said Rohit Kumar.



“It is my pleasure to welcome Rohit to Kerala Blasters. He is yet another quality addition to our midfield. I hope he explores all his potential with the team and we are ready to support him in the best possible manner,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.