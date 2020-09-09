Kerala Blasters sign teen goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Kerala Blasters FC have signed promising teen goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7.

The 19-year old from Punjab started his footballing career with the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2014. He trained for two years at the academy, before being selected to the AIFF Elite Academy. He was signed by Indian Arrows in 2018 where he made over 32 appearances over two seasons in the I-League.

The young shot-stopper caught the eye of the Blasters talent hunt team with his fine performance in the Hero Super Cup qualifiers in 2019. The 1.84m tall custodian will look to go from strength to strength and develop further as he joins Blasters from ISL rivals Bengaluru FC.

“The management was very genuine when they explained their future plans for myself and the team. This, along with the temptation to play in front of the best fans is what motivated me to move to Kerala Blasters. I want the fans to know that I will give it my all and will put up a fight whenever the team needs me,” said Gill.

“Prabhsukhan is very mature for his age and a confident goalkeeper too. He is one of the very few goalkeepers in India who is very good with his hands and feet. I am very excited to see him join us and am positive that he will be a good addition to the squad.” said Balsters' assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.