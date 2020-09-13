Premier League: Everton make winning start against Tottenham

London: Everton ended a miserable run of form against Tottenham Hotspur as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second-half header earned them a 1-0 away victory in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti gave debuts to three new signings including Colombian James Rodriguez, but it was Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin who gave Everton a dream start to the season as he headed powerfully home in the 55th minute.

Tottenham also gave debuts to right-back Matt Doherty and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but were disappointing as they suffered a first defeat by Everton since 2012. Their best chances came before the break as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied both Dele Alli and Doherty.

Tottenham lacked imagination after Everton went ahead and the visitors held out with relative ease

Easy for Leicester

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to help Leicester City get off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory at promoted West Bromwich Albion.

Vardy, the league's top scorer last season, and Dennis Praet both had drilled efforts well saved by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in bright sunshine at the Hawthorns, with the hosts offering little in attack in the first half.

Leicester City's Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Reuters

The visitors continued to dominate after the break and took the lead in the 56th minute through debutant Timothy Castagne -- a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta -- when the full-back headed home a Praet cross.

Vardy was fouled by Kyle Bartley in the penalty area 17 minutes from time, and the striker stroked home the spot-kick to score for the fifth successive trip to West Brom as a Leicester player.

Leicester were able to give substitute James Maddison his first minutes since March after undergoing hip surgery, before Vardy made the win more comprehensive six minutes from time with another penalty.

The visitors, looking to forget their poor end to last season that cost them a place in the Champions League, were much too sharp for West Brom on their Premier League return.

"It's a massive win for us," Vardy told Sky Sports. "Especially with how we finished last season and not having long to turn it around. We are delighted with three points."

Belgian Castagne was pleased to score his first goal in English football.

"It was a dream debut," Castagne said. "It's nice to play with him (fellow Belgian Praet). He gave me a very nice assist. I still have some things to learn like the runs to make."

West Brom's return to the top flight does not get any easier, with a trip to Everton and a clash with Chelsea up next.