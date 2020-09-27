Hoffenheim end Bayern's unbeaten run

Berlin: Quadruple winners Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end their 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year.

Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since December 7, 2019, and had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure, with Ermin Bicackcic putting them ahead in the 16th and Manus Dabbur doubling the lead.

Hoffenheim's Ermin Bicakcic celebrates scoring their opening goal. Photo: Reuters

Joshua Kimmich cut the deficit with a superbly curled shot into the top corner in the 36th minute and Bayern missed several good chances to level early in the second half.

But Andrej Kramaric, who had earlier hit the post, killed off their hopes in the 77th minute, controlling a cross with his back to the goal and turning beautifully to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage-time penalty by Croatian forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim.

