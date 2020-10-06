Ozil ready to reimburse Arsenal salary of Gunnersaurus

German midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to reimburse Arsenal the salary of Gunnersaurus if they retained the services of the iconic mascot.

A fundraising page has been set up for Jerry Quy, who has donned a dinosaur suit to play Arsenal's mascot for the last 27 years, with the club deciding that his services were no longer needed in the absence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ozil tweeted that he will pay for the mascot's salary as long as he is an Arsenal player.



" I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years.



"As such, I'm offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player, so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much,” he wrote.

Ozil is yet to play this season for the Gunners.

