ISL: Kerala Blasters begin pre-season training in Goa

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) started the pre-season training in Goa on Thursday under assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

In adherence to the Indian Super League (ISL) guidelines and taking necessary prerequisites of the COVID-19 pandemic period, KBFC players stepped out to the Duler Stadium, Mapusa, post quarantine. They will switch to the ground at Peddem Sports Complex, the official training venue of the club for the season, a few days later.

The remaining foreign players will soon be joining the team in the coming weeks. The club’s newly announced squad also includes seven youngsters from the reserve team.

The full-fledged training of the new squad will commence with the arrival of the foreign contingent and complete coaching staff to India.

Current pre-season squad: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Husain Khan, Muheet Shabir

Defenders: Denechandra Meitei, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Sandeep Singh, Kenstar Kharshong

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Arjun Jayaraj, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Gotimayum Muktasana, Givson Singh Moirangthem Rahul K P, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth K, Ritwik Das, Nongdamba Naorem, Sergio Cidoncha, Facundo Pereyra,Vicente Gomez Umpierrez.

Forwards: Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gary Hooper.