Blasters rope in experienced defender Bakary Kone

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have signed experienced defender Bakary Kone ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 32-year-old from Burkina Faso star started his professional career when he joined his hometown club Etoile Filante’s Youth team in 2004 from CFTPK Abidjan.

He was promoted to the senior team for the 2005-06 season where he made 27 appearances. Having caught the eye of French scouts, Koné was rewarded with a move to France as he joined Guingamp in Ligue 2. He spent his first two seasons with the reserve team as he developed his game and was quickly promoted to the first team in 2008.

In 2011, he joined the French giants, Olympique Lyon. Moving to the top division of French football meant that he came up against some of the feared strikers in the world, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

The resilient defender made 141 appearances for Lyon in all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

From Lyon he moved to Malaga where he had a brief stint in the La Liga before moving back to Ligue 1 with Strasbourg on loan where he came up against the mighty PSG with the front three of Angel di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The last two seasons Kone moved to Turkey and Russia.

He made his debut for the Burkina Faso national team at the age of 19. In 2014, Kone captained his national side for the first time in an Africans Nation Cup qualifier against Angola. With 81 appearances, Kone is currently the third most capped player for his country.

“I am really excited about signing for Kerala Blasters and coming to India for the first time. I have heard a lot about the Indian Super league from (Nicolas) Anelka and he had very positive things to say. I know KBFC has one of the biggest fanbases in the ISL and I am motivated to give my 100 per cent to the club each time I take the field. Can't wait to join my teammates and the coaching staff in Goa and get started", said Kone who will be joining the KBFC squad soon in Goa for pre-season training.



“Kone is a player with notable experience and skill, having played for renowned clubs in top European Leagues. His presence will surely improve the defensive setup of our squad this season. Kone is motivated to get in shape quickly and give his best to help us fight for top positions in the League. I have no doubts about his ability and the quality he adds to the squad,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Blasters.

