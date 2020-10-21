Champions League: United hand PSG rare home defeat

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign underway in emphatic style when Marcus Rashford's late goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germain on Tuesday, handing the French champions their first group-stage home defeat in 16 years.

Rashford netted three minutes from time, 18 months after scoring the decisive goal in a 3-1 win at PSG that sent United into the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg home defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side went ahead in the Group H encounter with a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes first-half penalty before Anthony Martial's own goal after the break gifted PSG the equaliser, only for Rashford to wrap up the win with a precise low shot.It was PSG's first Champions League group-stage defeat at the Parc des Princes in 25 games, having last lost 3-1 to CSKA Moscow in 2004.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi goes past Ferencvaros' Eldar Civic. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their Group G opener at the Camp Nou.

Messi netted from the penalty spot in the first half for his 116th career goal in the competition, before the lively Ansu Fati added a second.

Philippe Coutinho grabbed another goal early in the second half but Barca defender Gerard Pique was dismissed for impeding Tokmac Nguen, leading to a penalty for the visitors that was converted by Igor Kharatin.

Any thoughts of a dramatic comeback were quashed though as 17-year-old Pedri netted his first Barca goal after arriving from second-tier Las Palmas at the start of the season, and Ousmane Dembele added the fifth late on.

The Catalan side move above Juventus on goal difference at the top of the table after the Italian champions won 2-0 away at Dynamo Kyiv earlier on Tuesday. The two sides meet in Turin on October 28.

Sevilla hold Chelsea

Chelsea were frustrated by a disciplined Sevilla as their opening Group E fixture ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.



Europa League winners Sevilla, who have been a thorn in the side of English clubs in Europe, contained Chelsea's attacking threats in a game of few clear chances.

Sevilla dominated possession in the first half with Nemanja Gudelj's header forcing a save from Edouard Mendy.Chelsea's most productive spell came after the restart when Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell both headed good chances straight at Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.

Yet it was a night of defensive superiority as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard experienced his first 0-0 draw since taking over before the start of last season.

The results: Group E: Rennes drew with Krasnodar 1-1; Chelsea drew with Sevilla 0-0.



Group F: Lazio bt Borussia Dortmund 3-1; Zenit lost to Club Brugge 1-2.



Group G: Dynamo Kyiv lost to with Juventus 0-2; Barcelona 5 bt Busquets 5-1.



Group H: PSG lost to Manchester United 1-2; RB Leipzig bt Istanbul Baakehir 2-0.