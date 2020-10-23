ISL to begin on November 20

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season will begin on November 20. The organisers announced the decision on Twitter on Thursday.

The seventh edition of the ISL will be held in a bio-secure environment across three venues in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven teams are in the fray this season after SC East Bengal’s entry. The format of the competition is undecided while the match schedule has to take into account the continental commitments of FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.



The Asian Champions League in which FC Goa will feature is scheduled to begin in February. Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup group stage matches are slated to start in March, while the qualifiers for the same competition, in which Bengaluru FC will participate, are expected to begin in February.

