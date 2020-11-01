I spend quarantine days reading about Kerala, says Blasters' new signing Costa

Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu, who will be entrusted with task of protecting Kerala Blasters' backline in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), says he is eagerly waiting to start training with his teammates.

Hailing from Harare, the 34-year-old will be the first Zimbabwean to play in the ISL. He recently joined the squad, which is currently in Goa for their pre-season training, and is now slowly getting acclimatised to the new environment.



"My biological clock is getting adjusted to the new environment and sleep schedule. I'm spending my quarantine days productively. I'm reading a lot about about the local culture and the people," Costa revealed in a live chat with Manorama.



Big dreams, baby steps



I was born in Wedza. It is an urban area with many schools and hospitals. Farming and mining are main sources of income. When I was a kid, I moved to a village where my grandparents lived. I started playing football there. We used to make big paper balls and play in the fields. Then we started playing with plastic balls. Paper balls won't bounce at all. Playing with plastic balls helped me improve my touch and be a better player.



I landed my first contract at the age of 19. I started my senior footballing career with the Zimbabwean side AmaZulu FC. I'm hugely indebted to my football coach at school who taught me the nuances of the game. He is no longer with us. The person who introduced me to professional football is Mr. Grabowski, who is a Polish football coach. He is the one who took me to Poland.



A new life, new challenges



In Poland, I began playing for 5th division amateur side KS Wisła Ustroniaka. Moving from a hotter climate to a colder climate was challenging. Adjusting to cultural differences was also not easy. It was surprising to see pets being treated like family members. Another main issue that I faced while living in Poland was the language barrier. Developing a taste for the local food also took time. Over the course of time, I managed to adapt to the new surroundings.

I stayed in Poland for five years between 2008 and 2013. In 2013, I moved to Czech Republic side Sparta Prague. I spent seven years there, making over 200 appearances and also captaining the team in the Europa League and UEFA Champions League.



Fascinated by Blasters



There are people who ask me why did I leave Sparta? Every club has different plans and visions for the future. I too felt it was time to take on new challenges. Joining Kerala Blasters was a good decision as I am impressed with the kind of football played and the vibrancy of the fanbase.

When Blasters approached me, I had only a vague idea of India and Indian football. During the off-season, I watched lots of old ISL games featuring Blasters. I'm very impressed with their game and the positive attitude of the fans.



Rasta dreadlocks



My hairstyle has piqued everyone's curiosity here. I love this style. It is called the 'Rastafarian style', originating from Jamaica. I'm also a big fan of Reggae music.

A defender, first and foremost



I love scoring goals, (Costa scored nine goals during his time at Sparta) but being a defender my primary responsibility is to provide support to the team and to prevent the opposition from scoring a goal.