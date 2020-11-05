Champions League: Istanbul Basaksehir stun Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, the English side's first loss in three Champions League group matches and the Turkish champions' first victory in Europe's premier club competition.

United fell behind after 12 minutes when Edin Visca's long pass found Demba Ba in acres of space and the striker ran forward before finishing neatly past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Basaksehir doubled their lead five minutes before half-time after Deniz Turuc nicked the ball from Juan Mata and passed to Ba who set up Visca to score.

Anthony Martial's header two minutes later gave United hope but despite enjoying plenty of possession in the second half, they were unable to break down the Turkish side's disciplined defence.

Basaksehir scored their first Champions League goals and clinched their first points in the competition on a historic night for the club.

"We played well in the first two games too, but finally we secured a win. This is a big result for us, we are really proud," Visca said.

United, who beat last season's runners-up Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig in their first two games, top Group H with six points from three matches and Basaksehir have three after their first victory in the competition. Leipzig beat PSG 2-1 later on Wednesday.

United, who have made a poor start to the Premier League season with three losses in their first six games, played poorly in the first half and although they showed greater urgency after the interval, they only managed one more effort on target.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent on Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani as substitutes and in stoppage time Alexandru Epureanu brilliantly cleared off the line to prevent an own goal as United's 18-match unbeaten away run in all competitions ended.

Barca down Kyiv

Barcelona earned a far from convincing 2-1 win at home to a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Lionel Messi scored a penalty for the third Champions League game in a row with the Spaniards maintaining their winning start to the group stage.



The Argentine, who had also scored spot-kicks in wins over Group G opponents Ferencvaros and Juventus, tucked away a penalty in the fifth minute while Gerard Pique netted in the second half, glancing in a fine cross from Ansu Fati.

Dynamo, who were missing six players due to COVID-19 positives, which also afflicted five members of staff, gave a decent account of themselves and spurned a couple of chances to equalise as well as having a goal from a corner ruled out due to the ball going out of play.

The results: Group E: Chelsea bt Rennes 3-0; Sevilla bt Krasnodar 3-2.

Group F: Zenit drew with Lazio 1-1; Club Brugge lost to Borussia Dortmund 0-3.

Group G: Barcelona bt Dynamo Kyiv 2-1; Ferencvros lost to Juventus 1-4.

Group H: Istanbul Baakehir bt Manchester United 2-1; RB Leipzig bt PSG 2-1.