Qatar 2022 World Cup at a glance

Saturday marks the two-year countdown to the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle of football, in Qatar. Here are some interesting facts about the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East:

* The first carbon-neutral football World Cup



* Eco-friendly constructions

* Number of stadiums: 8

* Total seating capacity: 3,40,000



* Projected number of spectators: 1.5 million



* Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022



* Final at the Lusail National Stadium on December 18, 2022



* Accommodation facilities: Five-star hotels, apartments, floating luxury cruises, desert tents



* Public transportation: Metro rail, tram services, electric buses and taxis



Unique features of stadiums



* Sustainable and carbon neutral. LED lighting



* Locally developed cooling systems and turfs



* State-of-the-art dressing rooms, dedicated media zones



* Training grounds and team base camps with flood lights and other modern facilities



* Extensive green park areas around stadiums for spectators to unwind



* Interiors reflecting Qatar's history and culture, VIP luxury suites



* After the tournament, demountable seats will be donated to countries in need of sporting infrastructure



* Most of the stadiums will be converted into community spaces with schools, cafes, shops, sporting amenities and health clinics

