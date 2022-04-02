FIFA World Cup 2022: Groups & schedule

The battle line have been drawn for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four, although some of the teams remain to be decided with one European and two inter-continental play-off still to be played.
Four games will be played each day during the group-stage action that runs for 12 days.
The winners and runners-up of each group progress to the last 16.
The groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, European play-off winners
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, inter-continental play-off 1 winners, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, inter-continental play-off 2 winners, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
Fixtures
Monday, November 21
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador, Senegal vs Netherlands
Group B: England vs Iran, USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Tuesday, November 22
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Mexico vs Poland
Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday, November 23
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany vs Japan
Group F: Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday, November 24
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana, Uruguay vs South Korea
Friday, November 25
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador
Group B: England vs USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday, November 26
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico, Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday, November 27
Group E: Spain vs Germany, Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada
Monday, November 28
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Ghana
Tuesday, November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England, Iran vs USA
Wednesday, November 30
Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs France, UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday, December 1
Group E: Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco
Friday, December 2
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay
The venues and kick-off times for the knockout rounds have already been assigned.
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
Game 49: Winners of Group A vs runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)
Sunday, December 4
Game 50: Winners of Group C vs runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 12.30 am)
Game 51: Winners of Group D vs runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 8.30 pm)
Monday, December 5
Game 52: Winners of Group B vs runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am)
Game 53: Winners of Group E vs runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 8.30 pm)
Tuesday, December 6
Game 54: Winners of Group G vs runners-up of Group H (Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Doha; 12.30 am
Game 55: Winners of Group F vs runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)
Wednesday, December 7
Game 56: Winners of Group H vs runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)
Quarterfinals
Friday, December 9
Game 57: Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 18.30 pm)
Saturday, December 10
Game 58: Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)
Game 59: Winners of game 55 vs winners of game 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 8.30 pm)
Sunday, December 11
Game 60: Winners of game 51 vs winners of game 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am
Semifinals
Wednesday, December 14
Game 61: Winners of game 57 vs winners of game 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)
Thursday, December 15
Game 62: Winners of game 59 vs winners of game 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am)
Third-place play-off
Saturday, December 17
Game 63: Losers of game 61 vs losers of game 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)
Final
Sunday, December 18
Game 64: Winners of game 61 vs winners of game 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 8.30 pm)
(All timings in IST)