ISL: Blasters, Chennaiyin FC split points in Southern derby

Bambolim (Goa): Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw in the ISL Southern derby at the GMC Stadium here on Sunday.

Blastes goalkeeper Albino Gomes saved a penalty in the seond half to earn a point for the Yellow Brigade. Gomes parried away the spot kick taken by Jakub Sylvestr.

Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith had pulled off a brilliant save to keep out a rasping shot by Rohit Kumar in the 29th minute.

Chennaiyin have four points from two games, while Blasters have two from three matches.

Blasters next take on FC Goa on December 6.

CFC: Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia Filho, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Keisham Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Schuler Crivellaro (Capt), Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Ruti Tavares Cruz da Silva Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.

KBFC: Playing XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Nongdamba Naorem, Sergio Cidoncha (Capt), Yondrembem Denechandra Meitei, Gary Hooper, Facundo Abel Pereyra.