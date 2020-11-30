It's time Blasters started winning matches: IM Vijayan

It was a good game of football where both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC played attacking, entertaining football. I think the draw was a fair result because both sides deserved a point. However, Chennaiyin might feel disappointed and frustrated with this outcome as a missed penalty prevented them from taking all three points.

Blasters’ backline led by Costa and Kone put up a solid performance as in the previous matches. Their midfielders too got their act together but the strikers continued to show lack of quality in front of the goal. The hero of the night was goalkeeper Albino Gomes. He pulled off a stunning save to deny Jakub Sylvestr from the penalty spot.



Blasters should bear in mind that it is important to win as many games as possible at the start if they are to finish somewhere in the top four positions. When we played in the national football league, our coaches used to remind us of the importance of getting off to a flying start. It will definitely lift the spirits and fortunes of the team and help them play without pressure in the final stages of the league. Also, they will hold a psychological advantage over the teams who are in a must-win situation.



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)