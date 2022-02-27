Kerala Blasters are back with a bang: IM Vijayan

Against Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters displayed great attitude and spirit. Although they created many chances, luck eluded them in the first half. Pereyra Díaz had some good openings in quick succession, but he was unable to convert them.

We all have those days when nothing goes right, but if we work relentlessly, success will follow. Diaz did the same. The two goals in the second half were a reward for his hard work.



After taking the lead, coach Ivan Vukomanovic made some interesting tactical changes to make the team even better. Alvaro Vazquez was deployed as an attacking midfielder while Adrian Luna was asked to drop into the space between defence and midfield. Up front, Thrissur boy K P Rahul was paired with Bhutanese target man Chencho Gyeltshen. I think the coach was trying to make out the best combinations for the crucial matches against FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Luna's 90th-minute goal from an outrageous long-range free-kick was the icing on the cake.

With the 3-0 win, Blasters have sent out a clear message to the teams in contention for a play-off berth that they are back, well and truly.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)