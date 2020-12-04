ISL: Blasters captain Cidoncha likely to miss rest of the season

Our Correspondent
Sergio Cidoncha exults after heading home the opening goal against NorthEast United FC. Photo: ISL

Kerala Blasters captain Sergio Cidoncha is likely to miss the rest of ISL Season 7 with a ligament injury. The experienced midfielder picked up the injury during Blasters' goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday.

Cidoncha, who scored Blasters' opening goal in the 2-2 draw with NorthEast United, will take at least two months to recover from the injury, said the club's sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

Blasters will be tempted to rope in a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Blasters have two points from thee games and next meet FC Goa on Sunday (December 6). 
MORE IN FOOTBALL
RELATED STORIES

© COPYRIGHT 2020 MANORAMA ONLINE.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.